"Mind-boggling Trevor Lawrence makes almost $11M more than Matthew Stafford": Richard Sherman rips Jaguars QB for struggling against Rams in Week 7

Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford were seemingly on deck for one of the games of the week. However, fans who turned up to watch the event in person were met with one of the most one-sided games of the season.The Los Angeles Rams travelled across the world to be on site for the contest, but the Jacksonville Jaguars simply didn't show up, failing to score their first touchdown until the final quarter.NFL analyst Richard Sherman appeared to be tuned into the early morning contest, and he didn't mince words on which quarterback deserved to earn more money. He posted his reaction on Sunday on X.&quot;It’s mind-boggling that Trevor Lawrence makes almost 11M per year more that Matthew Stafford,&quot; Sherman posted.Stafford was essentially perfect, throwing for five touchdowns in the contest compared to Lawrence's one touchdown. The Rams were without Puka Nacua in the contest, which many expected to hold Stafford back.Instead, it unlocked him, giving the Rams an added element of surprise, and the Jaguars were unable to adjust. The Jaguars lost 35-7, despite having the closest thing to a homefield advantage of any team in London.Exploring Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence's contract situationsMatthew Stafford at NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Source: ImagnAccording to Spotrac, Matthew Stafford's contract is shorter and much less lucrative than Trevor Lawrence. Stafford is in the first year of a two-year deal worth up to $84 million. The deal carries an average $42 million salary with $40 million guaranteed at signing and $80 million guaranteed in total. The deal is set to conclude at the end of the 2026 season.Meanwhile, Lawrence is in the second year of a five-year, $275 million deal that carries an average salary of $55 million and a $37.5 million signing bonus, with $142 million guaranteed at signing and $200 million guaranteed. The deal is set to conclude at the end of the 2030 season.Lawrence's contract includes a team-friendly out in 2029 in which the team will be financially incentivized to move on.Stafford has thrown for 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2025, compared to Lawrence's eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Additionally, Stafford has a season average passer rating of 106.2 compared to 81.9 for Lawrence.The numbers and result of the London throwdown back Richard Sherman's claim that pushes the Rams to pay Stafford more. As of now, at least compared to Lawrence, the Rams have gotten quite an impressive deal with Stafford.That said, if Stafford continues to deliver on a level beyond other higher-compensated quarterbacks, it could set the stage for another offseason standoff between Stafford and the Rams.