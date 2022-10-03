“He's speed dating with these receivers” – Richard Sherman sends Packers warning after leaving Aaron Rodgers high and dry in win over Patriots

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers registered their third straight win after winning a closely fought contest against the New England Patriots by 27-24 in OT.

Rodgers had a great day but his receivers once again let him down on multiple occasions.

This has been a regular occurrence this season as the Packers receivers continue to drop catches in crucial situations.

It appears Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are still sorely missing Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The trade has not quite worked out for either the Raiders or the Packers, but going by the Packers receiving corps at the moment, it seems Green Bay could do with a little help.

Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman believes that the Packers receivers are going to cost a big game with these displays, adding that he feels sorry for Rodgers.

He had this to say about the Packers after their win against the Patriots:

"You got the MVP the back to back MVP, elite, you're gonna find a way. That's why they gave him 50 million but I'm sure they're on the phone every week about a veteran that's on the trade block that they can get."

Richard Sherman continued:

"That's gonna be a tough division. He can't trust those receivers and he's trying his best. He's trying things out. He's like he's on a dating website, like he's speed dating with these receivers say you get a few catches."

"You get a chance to win the game, but nobody wants it. Nobody wants to be the guy. He's given everybody a shot so you can't blame him."

Brian Y @byysports That was a BEAUTIFUL throw by Aaron Rodgers… but Romeo Doubs dropped it That was a BEAUTIFUL throw by Aaron Rodgers… but Romeo Doubs dropped it 😭 https://t.co/JNQwvH4flt

Aaron Rodgers had another solid game for the Packers as he threw 21/35 passes for 251 yards along with two touchdowns and an interception. He has already thrown three interceptions this season, which is just one less than the number of interceptions he threw in the entirety of last season.

Aaron Rodgers' numbers are bound to take a hit due to poor displays from his receivers, and he can only hope for the best going forward.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers face New York Giants in Week 5

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a fairly easy run of fixtures going forward.

They are currently 3-1 and will face the New York Giants in Week 5. Following that game, they'll go up against the New York Jets and Washington Commanders in Week 6 and 7 respectively.

There is a strong possibility that the Packers will be 6-1 going into Week 8, where they'll face their toughest challenge yet in the form of the Buffalo Bills.

Hopefully, by then, the receivers will start clicking with Aaron Rodgers, as the Packers won't want to miss out on the NFC North division title to the Vikings.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Richard Sherman Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

