Richard Sherman suggests Shedeur Sanders to become Aaron Rodgers' successor with New York Jets

The New York Jets need a new quarterback heading into the 2025 season, as they have moved on from Aaron Rodgers. The team hired Aaron Glenn as their new coach and Darren Mougey as their new general manager.

Potentially, the most important task the two have this offseason is figuring out their signal caller for this upcoming season.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman thinks Shedeur Sanders should be a target of theirs and thinks Sanders should welcome the idea of being drafted by the Jets. He said it would be an ideal spot for Sanders, who is viewed as one of the two best quarterbacks in this year's draft class, with the pieces they have already in place.

“If I was him, I would want to go to the Jets," Sherman said. "I'd only go to Jets. I think they have the weapons in place. They have a good running back in Breece Hall, they have Garrett Wilson. It looks like they're trying to get rid of Davante, but I think they'll draft another receiver. I think that's a place with a good running game. You know, if you fix that offensive line, they have some talented pieces on the defense."

"It's not the craziest division in the world to come into and potentially upset some teams and find a way to sneak into the playoffs. I think the Jets would be a great fit for him to have early success. If he's not ready, you lean on that run game, Breece Hall and the rest of them, and you try to build him as he gets better, as he feels more comfortable out there, you give him a little bit more, but I think that would be the best fit for him.”

Still, it doesn't matter what Sanders prefers, as he has no control over which team will draft him in April.

Tyrod Taylor could start for the New York Jets in Week 1

Tyrod Taylor during New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The New York Jets hold the seventh pick in next month's draft. They are not in an ideal place to select a quarterback in this year's draft.

There's a huge chance the Jets stay put and don't trade up in the draft and just select the best player available at No. 7.

That said, Tyrod Taylor could have a chance at being the Jets' Week 1 starting quarter. At least it would be no shock to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Taylor appeared in two games last season for the Jets, completing 17-for-22 passes for 119 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The season prior, he threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions with the New York Giants while throwing for 1,342 in five games.

Who do you think the New York Jets starting quarterback will be in Week 1?

