"Thank you for making my point" - Richard Sherman thinks NFL analyst had hidden agenda in echoing his opinion on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford's name is likely one of the highest trending over the past few days. His Los Angeles Rams just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this past Sunday. But the newly minted Super Bowl champion's name has also been in the news because of comments made by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman that the quarterback is not yet worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Fox Sports NFL analyst Jason McIntyre recently commented on the topic, saying the following:

"Because Richard Sherman thinks All-Pro is so important, here are a couple guys who made All-Pro during Matt Stafford's era: Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Manning, Brees. How is Stafford going to crack that list?"

To which Sherman responded with the following:

"I mean, what's the point of a Hall if everyone can't get in right? Thank you for making my point?"

McIntyre's comments came courtesy of his own podcast called Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre.

In the episode, the host appeared to initially agree with Sherman's comments, but the defensive back viewed it as a smokescreen as McIntyre quickly reverted to railing against Sherman's opinions on Stafford.

Is Richard Sherman right with his take on Matthew Stafford?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Whether or not one agrees with Richard Sherman depends on how they feel about the parameters required to enter the Hall of Fame. For clarity, here is Sherman's full quote about the former Detroit Lions signal-caller not being worthy of the Hall of Fame:

"I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now," Sherman wrote, via Twitter. "Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. [Matt] Ryan has an MVP."

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Michael Robinson @RealMikeRob Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st…

According to Sherman, the bar has been lowered to enter Canton, Ohio, and the 2022 Super Bowl winning quarterback has not yet amassed enough of the superlatives needed to enter the Hall of Fame.

In his tweet, Sherman specifically mentioned being an All-Pro, an MVP, only one Pro Bowl nod, and not being named MVP of the Super Bowl as things that the Rams quarterback is lacking.

Players such as Peyton Manning, Joe Montanta, John Elway and eventually Tom Brady each have several of those categories mentioned. Stafford only has a singular Pro Bowl in 2014 and just became a Super Bowl champion this week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht