"They put up a huge smokescreen" - Richard Sherman lauds the Steelers for using Malik Willis as a fall guy

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the first-round last Thursday night, it shocked some people. Some expected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to be the first quarterback taken in the draft, but he wound up being the third one taken in the third-round.

Richard Sherman talked about the Steelers' strategy in securing Pickett and thought they used every smokescreen to land him on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Sherman said:

"Yeah, I was really surprised, and then I was even more surprised by Pittsburgh because they put up a huge smokescreen, made it seem like, 'Hey, Malik Willis is our guy.' They're at every pro day, everything. Tomlin's right next to him in every picture. You know, you're like, 'Man, you're talking to him. You're interviewing him.' They happen on the visit, I think, and you're like, 'Oh, okay. Makes sense.'

"And then here comes their pick, and lo and behold, they take Kenny Pickett, and I think, now you know, in hindsight, you see it, and you're like that was a brilliant smokescreen ... seemed like all your interest is there so that you would know Kenny Pickett is going to be there at 20 whether another team was interested or not, you know, it's kind of irrelevant."

Peter King also thinks the Steelers put out every smokescreen there was to get Kenny Pickett

It seems like Richard Sherman wasn't the only one surprised that the Steelers drafted Pickett. Peter King also thought the Steelers put out every smokescreen there was.

King said:

"As far as a football fit goes, I can tell you that they have been sort of interested in Kenny Pickett for a long time. They obviously didn't want anybody to know because they didn't want to have to trade up for it. So they put out every smokescreen there was."

"They went and had a great meal with Malik Willis and all these other guys but they knew, for quite a while, that this is the guy they really want."

It is true. The Steelers had visits with Willis, attended his pro day, and even had dinner with him. The Steelers also made everyone believe that they were potentially going to draft Desmond Ridder at pick no. 20.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Steelers have been one of the most interested teams when it comes to QB draft prospects and it all picks up soon: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder flies to PIT tonight for a visit tomorrow and then UNC QB Sam Howell has his #Steelers visit on Friday. Steelers pick 20th overall. The #Steelers have been one of the most interested teams when it comes to QB draft prospects and it all picks up soon: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder flies to PIT tonight for a visit tomorrow and then UNC QB Sam Howell has his #Steelers visit on Friday. Steelers pick 20th overall.

There was a tweet from Ian Rapoport that said they were one of the most interested teams in Ridder. All the strategies worked as Pickett fell right into the Steelers' hands at no. 20, and they selected their guy.

