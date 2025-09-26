Richard Sherman torches Russell Wilson, questions his Hall of Fame candidacy without Seahawks' legendary "Legion of Boom" defense

Russell Wilson was not exactly the most popular member of the Seattle Seahawks during their abortive Super Bowl dynasty. Cornerback Richard Sherman saw first-hand how the team's philosophy gradually shifted from &quot;we are defense-first and strive for excellence, and everyone is accountable&quot; to preferential treatment for the quarterback.And when the &quot;Legion of Boom&quot; started crumbling, the team's performance gradually decreased as well. It was something that Sherman made sure to recall when discussing Wilson's prospects of making the Hall of Fame during Amazon Prime Video's pre-game show on Thursday:&quot;I think you gotta judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there. He had a legendary defense, the success he had. And then without that legendary defense, the success he's had. Without that legendary defense, he's 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants.&quot;He continued:&quot;He was a winning football player in Seattle and people were saying 'Hey, winningest football player,' all this good stuff, all these accolades. And now you get to go on your own and prove, 'I'm this great quarterback who's gonna be dominant,' and it just hasn't worked out.&quot;On yesterday's episode of his eponymous podcast with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay, Sherman had weighed in on the New York Giants elevating rookie Jaxson Dart in Wilson's place for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers:&quot;I know their defense can get some stops and have some success. I feel like if (Dart) can be prepared and go in there and if he finds a way to get a win, that'd be big time.&quot;Dan Patrick weighs in on Russell Wilson's legacy after benching by GiantsAnother person who shared his thoughts on Russell Wilson's Hall of Fame prospects was Dan Patrick, who had this to say on his eponymous NBC Sports show on Thursday (starts at 1:29):&quot;Now, I think he's a Hall of Famer. ...If Russ completes the pass or hands the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, then he's a no-brainer. It's weird that Russ is playing his way out of the Hall of Fame. Matthew Stafford played his way into the Hall of Fame.&quot;In three games in 2025, Wilson has completed 65 of 110 attempts for 778 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.