  Richard Sherman torches Russell Wilson, questions his Hall of Fame candidacy without Seahawks' legendary "Legion of Boom" defense

Richard Sherman torches Russell Wilson, questions his Hall of Fame candidacy without Seahawks' legendary "Legion of Boom" defense

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:08 GMT
Richard Sherman hates former teammate Russell Wilson - via Getty/CMS
Richard Sherman hates former teammate Russell Wilson - via Getty/CMS

Russell Wilson was not exactly the most popular member of the Seattle Seahawks during their abortive Super Bowl dynasty. Cornerback Richard Sherman saw first-hand how the team's philosophy gradually shifted from "we are defense-first and strive for excellence, and everyone is accountable" to preferential treatment for the quarterback.

And when the "Legion of Boom" started crumbling, the team's performance gradually decreased as well. It was something that Sherman made sure to recall when discussing Wilson's prospects of making the Hall of Fame during Amazon Prime Video's pre-game show on Thursday:

"I think you gotta judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there. He had a legendary defense, the success he had. And then without that legendary defense, the success he's had. Without that legendary defense, he's 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants."
He continued:

"He was a winning football player in Seattle and people were saying 'Hey, winningest football player,' all this good stuff, all these accolades. And now you get to go on your own and prove, 'I'm this great quarterback who's gonna be dominant,' and it just hasn't worked out."
On yesterday's episode of his eponymous podcast with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay, Sherman had weighed in on the New York Giants elevating rookie Jaxson Dart in Wilson's place for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

"I know their defense can get some stops and have some success. I feel like if (Dart) can be prepared and go in there and if he finds a way to get a win, that'd be big time."
Dan Patrick weighs in on Russell Wilson's legacy after benching by Giants

Another person who shared his thoughts on Russell Wilson's Hall of Fame prospects was Dan Patrick, who had this to say on his eponymous NBC Sports show on Thursday (starts at 1:29):

"Now, I think he's a Hall of Famer. ...If Russ completes the pass or hands the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, then he's a no-brainer. It's weird that Russ is playing his way out of the Hall of Fame. Matthew Stafford played his way into the Hall of Fame."
In three games in 2025, Wilson has completed 65 of 110 attempts for 778 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
