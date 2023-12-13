It's hard to believe that Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots would ever be in question. Yet, with another abysmal season for the Pats, that is where the narrative currently is.

Former NFL corner Richard Sherman believes that if the Patriots part ways with Belichick, it will be detrimental to the organization for years to come. On FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday morning, Sherman said that the head coach will be set up for failure because Belichick has big shoes to fill.

"If it is true, it's wrong. If they fire Bill Belichick right now, they will be walking into an era of instability, uncertainty and anxiety that they have not dealt with in three decades. Nobody can come in this facility, come into this organization after Bill Belichick leaves or resigns or retires or if he gets fired, they're going to get fired. Because the expectations are unrealistic."

Sherman's comments come after reports surfaced that Robert Kraft has already decided to fire Belichick once the season is concluded. Whether this report is true or not, remains to be seen. But the New England Patriots could very well be entering a new post-Belichick era very soon.

Bill Belichick gives typical response when asked about future with Patriots

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are coming off an upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night. His next task: face a mad Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Needless to say, Belichick isn't entertaining any other questions or rumors this week.

On Wednesday morning, he held his weekly press conference with reporters. When asked about the report of Robert Kraft's decision to part ways after this season, the head coach responded in true Belichick fashion.

New England Patriots' host Tamara Brown posted a video on X, showing the encounter. The longtime Patriots head coach didn't answer the question about his future and instead said that he is focused on the matchup against Kansas City.

"Yeah I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

The New England Patriots picked up just their third win of the season last week, putting them in last place in the AFC East with a 3-10 record. It remains to be seen if Robert Kraft addresses these rumors before the conclusion of the season.