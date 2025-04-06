Rick Lovato’s wife Jordan Britt shares superstition involving son that she followed during Eagles' Super Bowl 59 win

Jordan Britt, Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato’s wife, revealed a superstitious act that she followed during the last postseason, which also involved their son. She spoke about the superstition on Instagram on Friday and wrote:

“I would put Freddie in this sleeper every night during the playoffs and then the night before the Super Bowl. Safe to say, I was a little superstitious. But it worked!”

Rick Lovato's wife Jordan Britt's IG story (Image via Instagram/@JordanBrittLovato)

“Also, I realized this sounds like he slept in the same outfit for a month," she added. "I meant the night before each playoff game, so like 5 times, hahaha.”

The Eagles started off their playoff campaign with a 22-10 victory in the wild card round against the Packers. This was followed up by a 28-22 divisional Round win against the LA Rams and a 55-23 triumph against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

However, the Eagles gave their best on the night of Super Bowl LIX when they defeated the dominant Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a one-sided contest. Although Jordan Britt’s superstition had no direct role to play on the field, she continued following it.

She probably won't be able to follow this same superstition again though, and she wrote on her Instagram story:

“And now I’m sad because this is probably the last time he will fit in it. Also, it’s a 6M (size), and he’s been wearing it since 3M.”

The Lovatos welcomed their baby boy, Freddie, in October, and the couple shared the news on Instagram.

“Freddie boy is here! Fredric “Freddie” Jonah Lovato arrived 2 weeks early on 10/10 - named after his grandpa in heaven 🤎👣,” Lovato wrote in her Instagram post announcing the birth of their child.

Rick Lovato's wife Jordan Britt speaks about her struggles before pregnancy

The couple’s excitement when they announced the birth of their child came after Jordan Britt Lovato endured a tough period. During an interview with Today.com in February, Jordan shared her pregnancy journey and said:

“We’ve been through a lot, obviously, with infertility, but we’ve also been with the Eagles for nine years, so we’ve been to two Super Bowls already, and then to now be able to bring our son is just ... it’s a dream come true.”

Jordan suffers from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which made it difficult for her to conceive a child. She attended Super Bowl LIX with her son. However, for the game, Freddie was not in his sleeper and wore a grey outfit, which had the words "here to watch my daddy" written on it.

