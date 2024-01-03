Rick Ross provides update on Tyreek Hill’s house fire in Southwest Ranches: “The smoke is getting thicker and thicker”

Tyreek Hill had to leave the Miami Dolphins practice on Wednesday, but not for an injury. The wide receiver's Southwest Ranches house caught fire, and thankfully, the family was able to walk away safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out at Hill's house, but the situation remains worrisome. Even though it seems that nobody is in danger after the family walked away and Tyreek returned home, it doesn't seem that it will be controlled anytime soon. According to rapper Rick Ross, who lives close to the receiver, the smoke doesn't seem to be dissipating:

“Just my opinion, it must be an electrical fire because the smoke is getting thicker and thicker as the fire trucks are standing. More and more helicopters…”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill's home is worth $6.5 million and is located near Berkshire Court. There was a huge hole spotted on the roof, with black smoke still coming from inside the house. According to property records, the mansion was built in 2007.

The Miami Dolphins released a statement about the incident as soon as Tyreek Hill left the Dolphins' headquarters, per Josh Moser:

"Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation."

Tyreek Hill's 2023 season: Miami Dolphins receiver set to become an All-Pro

With just one week to go in the regular season, it's extremely unlikely that Hill will be able to top the 2,000 receiving yards he set as his personal goal for the 2023 season. He missed one game due to an ankle injury, and he needs 283 yards in the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills. The chances are near zero.

Still, it's impossible not to note how he has been the best wide receiver in the game in 2023. The Miami Dolphins struck gold when they traded for him in 2022, and since then, he has helped Tua Tagovailoa's development massively. His vertical threat and his agility make him the greatest deep ball receiver in the game.

He's surely going to be a First-Team All-Pro at the end of the season.