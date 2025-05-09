Colts rookie quarterback Riley Leonard left for Indianapolis on Thursday to begin OTAs, and his wife, Molly Walding, marked the moment by sharing a heartfelt photo on her Instagram story. He wore a black hoodie, pants and a green cap, carrying a suitcase and a bag as prepared to leave. The Colts picked the QB in the sixth round of this year’s Draft.

Walding added a simple plea to Indianapolis, captioning her story:

"And he’s off!!!!! Indianapolis take care of him!”

Riley Leonard's GF Molly Walding makes a plea to Colts as rookie QB shifts to Indianapolis for OTAs, Instagram

Riley Leonard played one season at Notre Dame in 2024. It was his best year yet. He completed 66.7% of his passes, which ranked in top 15 in the country. He also avoided mistakes, finishing No. 12 in turnover-worthy play rate, per PFF. The quarterback made big plays on the ground — ran for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns. That ranked him No. 8 in rushing yards and tied for No. 5 in touchdowns among college quarterbacks.

Coach Shane Steichen pointed to Leonard’s performance in big games. In the title game vs. Ohio State, Leonard threw for 255 yards and completed 71% of his passes.

Colts scout Mike Lacy said on his podcast “The Last Word” that Leonard looked sharper at his Pro Day. He praised his arm strength and said he has the tools to grow beyond a No. 3 role.

“He played his best ball down the stretch as well, but I think seeing him one last time, at his Pro Day, watching him in-person, kind of polished-up mechanically, seeing him live, seeing his arm strength, what he has to offer physically, I think that definitely kind of put the stamp on him as a player," Lacy said.

Riley Leonard now begins the next phase of his career. The Colts see potential, but it will take some time and development.

Philip Rivers praises Colts rookie Riley Leonard's leadership and teamwork

Former quarterback Philip Rivers shared insights on Colts rookie Riley Leonard, who trained with him in Fairhope, Alabama, ahead of the 2024 college season and again before the Draft. Rivers spoke on “The Last Word” podcast, noting Leonard’s efforts to connect with teammates at Notre Dame by organizing offseason throwing sessions in Rivers’ backyard, which includes a 50-yard turf field.

Rivers emphasized Leonard’s leadership and team-first mindset, referencing how Irish receivers respected him during those workouts.

“I thought that said a lot about him being a teammate,” Rivers said.

He also recalled seeing a Notre Dame receiver run a route in a game that had first been practiced on that backyard field.

Leonard arrived at Notre Dame recovering from an ankle injury that ended his time at Duke. Despite missing spring practices, he worked to build chemistry with new teammates. Rivers concluded, “He’s going to end up being an asset to the whole quarterback room.”

