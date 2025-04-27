Riley Leonard's girlfriend Molly Walding drops 3-word reaction on Colts drafting star QB as No. 189 pick in round 6

Riley Leonard’s girlfriend, Molly Walding, cheered for her boyfriend after the QB made it to an NFL team. In the 2025 NFL draft, the 22-year-old was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round, becoming the overall 189th pick in the draft.

Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding, who's a strong supporter of the QB, congratulated the American on his selection. She posted a picture with her boyfriend along with a sweet three-word caption:

"Newest @colts fan!!!!!!!!💙🤍"

Molly Walding even shared a story on Instagram to cheer for the newly selected NFL player. She posted a picture of Leonard sporting a big, bright smile and wearing the Colts cap, with a caption:

"Let's gooooooooooooo!"

Molly Walding, who has around 14.7K followers on Instagram, is known for posting pictures with her boyfriend on social media. On March 25, she shared some pictures with her friends and Leonard, captioning the post:

"I had my date = best formal ever!!!!"

Leonard joined his girlfriend - wering a one-shoulder dress - in a formal suit. He wore a black blazer with black pants and paired it with a white shirt and black shoes.

Riley Leonard shares his excitement to play for the Indianapolis Colts

Following his selection in the 2025 NFL draft, Leonard addressed fans and expressed his excitement to play for the Colts. Posting a video wearing the Colts cap, he said:

"What up, Colts Nation. This is Riley Leonard. I can't wait to be back in Indiana. I just wanna say thank you to the organization for believing in me."

Leonard reflected on his excitement to play for the Colts:

"The shoe fits. Can’t wait to get back to Indiana and be part of Colts Nation!"

Meanwhile, in his college football career, Leonard played for two teams. He spent his freshman years with the Duke Blue Devils, where he played from 2021 to 2023, and joining Notre Dame in 2024. In his last season, the QB recorded 2,861 yards in passing and is now gearing up to play for the Colts in the NFL.

