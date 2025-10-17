  • home icon
  "RIP to my nipples... Thanks Mike Tomlin": Steelers insider suffers unfortunate fate after making bold promise on Aaron Rodgers' team

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:29 GMT
Steelers insider suffers unfortunate fate after making bold promise on Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers insider Andrew Fillipponi was confident that Mike Tomlin and his team would secure the victory on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of this confidence, he made a bold promise on social media.

"There's no way the Steelers lose tonight. In fact. I'll get my nipples pierced with no numbing agents if they lose to the Bungles. It ain't happening," Fillipponi tweeted.
Unfortunately, luck was not in favor of the Steelers insider. In the fourth quarter of the game, it looked like Mike Tomlin's team would extend their winning streak to four games. Aaron Rodgers found TE Pat Freiermuth with a 68-yard TD pass to potentially help them secure the victory by one point.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Unfortunately, Evan McPherson's 36-yard field goal in the dying moments clinched the win for the Bengals.

After the game, Andrew Fillipponi took to social media to share a tweet about the unfortunate fate that was waiting for him.

"RIP to ny nipples. We had some great times together. It's over now. Thanks Tomlin."
This was Rodgers and his team's second loss of the season, as they are now 4-2 after seven games. The four-time NFL MVP completed 23 of the 24 passes he attempted for 249 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had questioned the Browns' decision to trade Joe Flacco to the Bengals

Before their Week 7 game against the Bengals, Tomlin expressed his thoughts on the Browns' decision to trade away Flacco.

He questioned the decision taken by GM Andrew Berry after naming Flacco as the QB1 of the team at the start of the season.

"You know, to be honest, it was shockings to me," Tomlin said on Monday. "Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn't make sense to me trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that's hurting in that area. But that's just my personal feelings."
After the game, Skip Bayless tweeted how the Steelers coach spoke his concerns about facing Joe Flacco in Week 7 into existence after their disappointing 33-31 loss.

"Mike Tomlin, complaining about the Browns trading Flacco to a division rival, spoke this into existence."

Tomlin and his team are next scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ at 8:20 pm ET.

