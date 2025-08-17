  • home icon
  "RIP Quentin Johnston": NFL fans react as Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers WR's injury setback

"RIP Quentin Johnston": NFL fans react as Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers WR's injury setback

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 17, 2025 05:33 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Quentin Johnston had an unfortunate incident during the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason showdown against the Rams on Saturday. Quarterback Justin Herbert could not connect with the wide receiver during a deep sideline pass that resulted in an incomplete play.

After Johnston failed to catch the ball, he ended up being tackled head-on by Rams safety Tanner Ingle. The WR fell to the ground after the big hit, motionless, before being carted off the field by medical personnel.

After the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Quetin Johnston's injury. According to him, the wide receiver had suffered a concussion.

"Quentin suffered a concussion, and that's never a good thing," Harbaugh said. "But the way it looked there at the time, looked like it could have been a lot worse. And he was taken (to a hospital) for more evaluation, but he was talking. He remembered the play. He was moving good. So in a way, that's a good thing."
Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Johnston's injury.

Quentin Johnston has been a part of the Chargers since being drafted in the first round in 2023. So far in two seasons, he has played in 32 games while starting 21 of them. The wide receiver tallied a total of 1,142 yards and 10 TDs receiving on the field.

Quentin Johnston was not the only player injured during the Rams vs Chargers preseason game

Jim Harbaugh's offense suffered another blow after KeAndre Lambert-Smith suffered a similar fate. In the second quarter, the rookie wide receiver got injured after fighting for a ball in the middle of the field. He was attended to by trainers before walking off into the locker room by himself.

Smith finished the night with 66 receiving yards on two receptions. The Chargers are already down a starter after OT Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury. Thus, losing another player would be a difficult position for Harbaugh, who is looking to make a Super Bowl run this year.

The Chargers take on the 49ers in their final preseason game before a week 1 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5. It remains to be seen if Quentin Johnston recovers before the start of the season.

