Rob Gronkowski names four NFL stars he believes he can beat in the Octagon and two he most definitely can't

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is currently out of work and in search of a new career. He's already tasted title success in the world of wrestling, during to his run with the WWE 24/7 title. But could the UFC be the next stop for Gronkowski?

In the lead-up to last night's UFC 278 pay-per-view, Gronkowski was asked which NFL stars he could defeat in the octogon. He confidently claimed that he would defeat his former quarterback, Tom Brady. After some deliberations, the four-time Super Bowl champion decided that he would also get the better of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans.

Gronkowski talked up Julian Edelman's boxing prowess before declaring that he was still confident he could claim the W against him. Gronk's final victim may have surprised a few fans. D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks was dismissed as another potential victim for the future Hall of Famer.

However, Gronkowski had no illusions of going undefeated. When asked about his chances against Aaron Donald and Vince Wilfork, he quickly admitted that he would most likely lose against both.

Rob Gronkowski wouldn't be the first former NFL player to fight in the UFC

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Just in case it has escaped anyone’s attention, pro football can be an exceptionally violent sport. It is played by some large, angry, muscle-bound men. So it should probably come as little surprise that quite a few former players have made the jump from the NFL to MMA.

Stadium @Stadium Former NFL DE Greg Hardy won his pro MMA debut tonight by KO in just 57 seconds. Former NFL DE Greg Hardy won his pro MMA debut tonight by KO in just 57 seconds. https://t.co/txod4GHT1H

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy is possibly the most accomplished NFL player to make the move to MMA. Unfortunately, the one-time Pro Bowler's switch to the fight game perhaps came out of necessity. Hardy regularly found himself in hot water with the league and was eventually suspended for ten games after a domestic abuse charge.

Hardy went on to have a relatively successful MMA career, fighting several times in the UFC before allowing his contract to expire this year. But controversy was never far behind, with the former Cowboy managing to get himself disqualified on his UFC debut.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Former NFL DE Greg Hardy was disqualified from his UFC debut tonight for delivering an illegal knee to the face. Former NFL DE Greg Hardy was disqualified from his UFC debut tonight for delivering an illegal knee to the face. https://t.co/wweVKGbJUf

Brock Lesnar is a name that is synonymous with WWE and UFC, with the 'Beast Incarnate' having held world titles in both organizations. Lesnar, a former NCAA wrestling champion at the University of Minnesota, was invited to the 2004 NFL Combine. He put up some impressive numbers, drawing interest from multiple teams.

Lesner eventually spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, but was hampered by serious injuries picked up in a motorcycle accident. He failed to make the final roster. Lesnar would go on to become the biggest name in the UFC, before eventually returning to WWE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell