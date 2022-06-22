"This better be the last time" - NFL players react to Rob Gronkowski calling it quits on his gridiron career

Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement for a second time, meaning that Tom Brady will once again have to play an NFL season without his wingman. The last Gronk-free season was not a memorable one for the GOAT.

The NFL world has been reacting to this news, with peers and teammates taking to social media to offer words of praise, support, and gratitude.

One of the first to respond to the news was Rob Gronkowski's current team, who released this glowing tribute via GM Jason Licht

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers



🗣: "Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building."🗣: @jasonrlicht on @RobGronkowski "Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building." 🗣: @jasonrlicht on @RobGronkowski https://t.co/RWbPhHqYJa

Pat McAfee spoke highly of his friend:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive BREAKING: Rob Gronkowski has officially retired from the NFL BREAKING: Rob Gronkowski has officially retired from the NFL#PMSLive https://t.co/U6TLa20eeg

Former teammate Kyle Van Noy gave Gronkowski a friendly warning:

Kyle Van Noy @KVN_03 This better be the last time I say this !! Congrats on retirement @RobGronkowski !! Much love homie This better be the last time I say this !! Congrats on retirement @RobGronkowski !! Much love homie

Julien Edelman made his thoughts clear in a touching post:

While his former head coach had this to say:

Bruce Arians @BruceArians @RobGronkowski ! It was an absolute pleasure coaching you! Thanks for giving us everything everyday and I wish nothing but the best my man. @RobGronkowski! It was an absolute pleasure coaching you! Thanks for giving us everything everyday and I wish nothing but the best my man. https://t.co/3XMbmf1Xxc

The reaction everyone was waiting for soon arrived from his long-term teammate and friend, Tom Brady, who released the following statement:

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk. Nobody has ever embodied the idea of ‘leaving it all out on the field’ like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."

Brady continued:

“Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player’s dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you. Congrats Gronk, you deserve it.”

Not Rob Gronkowski's first attempt at retirement

The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end previously called it a day in 2019, following the Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and at the time he had this to say:

"I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn't like it. I was losing that joy in life... I could play right now if I wanted to play. I'm feeling good. Physically, I could do it. Mentally-wise, desire-wise, it's not there... I am very satisfied with where I am in life right now."

He would later reverse that decision a little over 12 months later and rejoin Brady, who had just arrived in Tampa Bay. They quickly rediscovered their old magic as the Bucs made it to Super Bowl LV, where they dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, with Gronk and Brady connecting for two touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski has now decided that he is done for a second time, and will retire safe in the knowledge that he will be entering Canton, five years from now.

