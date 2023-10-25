Rob Gronkowski calls out NFL for "too much Taylor Swift" coverage at football games

Rob Gronkowski isn't too happy with the increasing Taylor Swift coverage at football games. Ever since the popstar's first appearence at Arrowhead Stadium, there has been an increasing focus on Swift and and Travis Kelce.

Fans have been at odds with the broadcast for weeks, unhappy with the amount of media coverage being given to her. While on Up & Adams, Gronk discussed Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs games, revealing how he finds it 'too much':

"I'll just say bye, bye, bye. It's just a little bit too much. Maybe have her performance song now since they're hyping her up every single week. But we want more football".

Furthermore, the player added that he doesn't think showing Swift every single play is ideal.

"Yes, it's fine that you show her but not every single play. NFL needs to show the players, show the player celebrations".

Fans have also been calling out the NFL for increasing coverage on the singer in their own way. This includes the viral Taylor Swift stats, claiming that Kelce end had 99 yards in a game she attended. If the rest of his family attended, it apparently would be 46.5.

"This is wild but also the NFL should be embarrased," one fan wrote.

Travis Kelce had a hard time processing Taylor Swift stats on TV

While on New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis ended up speaking about the Taylor Swift stats, which were shown instead of the in-game stats.

Explaining the situation, Jason asked Travis how he felt about the whole thing. While he didn't mind the stats, he did find it tough to understand the wording used:

"As it says in the, in the edit, or whatever, it is 'left to his own devices'. Well put. Well put. It kind of, it's hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence. But yeah."

Of course, coach Andy Reid was also on-board, confident on Taylor being around if it guaranteed a good performance.

"He was asked about your big game. And his response was Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants," Jason said.

In respnose, Travis Kelce added:

"When you're getting - when you're getting big Reid's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right."

While the coverage on Taylor Swift has been at an all time high, one can certainly expect a few more viral moments as the 2023 NFL season continues.