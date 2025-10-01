Rob Gronkowski claims Shedeur Sanders should replace Joe Flacco as Browns QB2 after Dillon Gabriel's starter role

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel would replace Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. Shedeur Sanders will remain as the third string quarterback for the foreseeable future.The decision to keep Sanders as QB3 has annoyed some people, who believe that Sanders should be at least the backup quarterback (or even the starter). Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on &quot;Up and Adams&quot; on Wednesday to state Shedeur case to be the backup QB.&quot;You can still get Shedeur ready with some very high quality reps. You know, there are chances in practice. Still there's so many different periods where you can't have the starting quarterback do every single thing. It's kind of truly impossible. So whenever Shedeur does have that chance. You know, he just has to show out and show what he has. And he should be number two. I mean, Joe Flacco already proved like that. He's not truly the fit this year for the Cleveland Browns.&quot;Joe Flacco's four games as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns were not his best performances. In these games, he threw for 816 yards, with two touchdowns as the Browns open the season with a 1-3 record. To further add to his woes, he threw six interceptions and was sacked nine times.When Flacco was announced as the starting quarterback, it was a question of when the backup (then Dillon Gabriel) would start rather than if they would start this season. Now, after four weeks of the season, former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel gets his chance.But Flacco is not completely out of the picture, as he remains the Browns' backup quarterback, preventing Shedeur Sanders from having an opportunity to play.This decision makes sense. No team wants to have two complete rookies as their quarterbacks. If Gabriel was injured, the team would want an experienced replacement to help steady the ship rather than another novice.How did Joe Flacco react to getting benched?Joe Flacco has spoken to the media about his benching. He said the following on Wednesday:&quot;Listen, I think I said it on Sunday. Anytime you’re in this league, everybody’s always getting evaluated. The job of the quarterback is to help your team win football games. So, I don’t know if I foresaw it coming, but listen, me and Kevin (Stefanski) can have a good conversation. It’s not like anything that was super long or drawn out like that. But, got to the point, had a good conversation about it, and it is what it is.”Flacco revealed that he may not have predicted that he would be benched. His performances over the last few weeks say otherwise. Now, he can focus on supporting the team and Gabriel to help the young QB save the Browns season.