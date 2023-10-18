LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best athletes in the world. Despite being 38 years old, he is among the best players in the NBA. He entered the league when he was just 18 years old, and has been dominating since then.

Recently a video of him playing football in high school went viral. James looked pretty good in that video and it had fans believing that he could have played in the NFL. Rob Gronkowski also talked about the video and was impressed by the Lakers star.

Here's what he said on the Up and Adams Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Looks like he doesn’t want to get hit. That was a nice play, the first one was all right, you know, but that one the fade route, the go route, that was pretty nice. I mean, reach for the endzone. He definitely can play ball.”

It's true that LeBron James didn't want to get hit since his priority was basketball. Given how serious injuries players suffer while playing football, it was probably a smart decision from James.

Along with Gronkowski, Deebo Samuel also spoke about James' video, and he was also pleased with what he saw from the four-time NBA champion.

Expand Tweet

Which NFL team does LeBron James support?

Kings Lakers Basketball

Earlier LeBron James was a Dallas Cowboys supporter but recently he has shifted his allegiance to the Cleveland Browns. Recently during the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime, James mentioned that he no longer supports the Cowboys because they don't win anymore.

As a result, he is a devoted supporter of the team that he grew up watching, i.e. the Browns. Hopefully, Deshaun Watson and co. will bring success to Cleveland, as they are looking like a playoff team this season.

On the basketball end, James' Lakers are championship contenders this season, and it will be interesting to see how they will fare.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up and Adams show and H/T Sportskeeda.