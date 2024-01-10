The Tennessee Titans made a very shocking move when they relieved head coach Mike Vrabel of his duties on Tuesday.

After suffering a 6-11 season and missing the playoffs the last two season, owner Amy Strunk and the brass decided to go in a new direction. They notified Vrabel that he would not be returning as the team's head coach next season.

The move shocked the NFL world and left many puzzled as to why the Titans let go of a good head coach.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the Up & Adams show and spoke with host Kay Adams about the surprising news. He said that Vrabel was having beef with the front office and that this partly led to his termination.

"I thought that he would be possibly traded so that Tennessee Titans can get some value. But I've heard he was having a little beef with the front office. That's all I've heard because he's definitely not fired for his performance as a football coach.

"He's a hot commodity right now on the market. Teams are definitely going to hit him up to be the next head coach of their organization. But let me tell you, [the episode is] very, very shocking and very surprising."

The Tennessee Titans weren't happy with how Mike Vrabel conducted himself during his Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Robert Kraft, left, Mike Vrabel, right during his HOF induction

More details surfaced this morning about the Tennessee Titans and owner Amy Adams Strunk being upset with Mike Vrabel this season.

Vrabel was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on October 22, 2023, and spoke very highly of the Patriots organization. Vrabel thanked Patriots fans and said that New England is a special place and organization. He even added that not everywhere is like New England.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport detailed that Strunk didn't like the way Mike Vrabel conducted himself during his ceremony.

“This was Amy Adams Strunk making the decision based on a lot of things. Including what happened when he went to New England for the Hall of Fame thing, including not dispelling rumors, in-house, that he was going to be Patriots coach. There was a lot there.”

Vrabel was a member of the Patriots from 2000-2008 and helped them win three Super Bowls on the defensive side of the ball. He showed his respect for the organization like any other former player would.

Nevertheless, the former Titans coach is one of the hottest head coaches on the market and will receive a ton of interest from teams looking for a new person in charge.

