Amid the New England Patriots' disastrous 2023 season, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks that quarterback Mac Jones should ask for a release from the team.

Joining Kay Adams on her show, "Up & Adams," Gronkowski spoke about the Patriots' situation and said he thinks Jones should join another team to prove his mettle.

"Mac Jones is not respected in New England," Gronkowski said. "Coach Belichick has played all these games with him. Bailey Zappe isn't even close to being on Jones' level. He won't be a starting quarterback. He's not respected there. I think Jones, ultimately, even right now, should just ask for his release.

"Then, if it's granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career there. And there he's got all the weapons around him, and then that would determine if Mac Jones is the real deal or not."

While Jones and Gronk were never teammates together in New England, it is a little surprising hearing the former Pats' tight end speak so low of their current quarterback. At the same time, Gronk felt he was keeping it real, and he may have a point.

Mac Jones has continued to regress from his rookie season

Mac Jones during Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots may move on from Mac Jones sooner than later. While it might not come this season, it seems like Jones' time as the Patriots starting quarterback could end soon.

Jones was the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and played like a first-rounder in his rookie season. He led the Patriots to a playoff appearance, finishing the regular season with a 10-7 record while throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Last season, he went 6-8 while throwing for 800 less yards, having a lower completion percentage and a lower passer rating.

Through the first 10 games of the 2023 season, Jones matched his total losses from last season while having a lower passing rating and just as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes.

As New England continues to struggle, the Patriots and Bill Belichick could look at other options going forward at the end of the season. Jones was benched during last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's unknown whether or not he will start when he returns from the bye.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rob Gronkowski, Up & Adams and H/T Sportskeeda.