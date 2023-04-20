Rob Gronkowski drops yet another friendly reminder to end Tom Brady unretirement rumors

Rob Gronkowski, one of Tom Brady’s closest friends, was quick to shoot down comments that the legendary quarterback is gearing up for another NFL comeback.

However, he did it in his patented comical demeanor. The four-time Super Bowl champion commented on Brady’s recent Instagram post:

“Fashionable retired golf guy now folks”

Rob Gronkowski shared in his inimitable style that Tom Brady will not return to play football

Gronkowski shared that comment in Brady’s video regarding the 45-year-old’s recent beach getaway with family and friends. The four-time All-Pro tight end was in attendance with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Rumors about Brady’s return surfaced when he played beach football with former New England Patriots teammates Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player captioned the reel:

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries."

Tom Brady also negated speculation that he will return for a 24th NFL season. He responded to a tweet by BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman:

“Anyone who thinks I have time to return to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month old kitten for their daughter.”

Brady adopted two Siamese mixed kittens from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for his daughter, Vivian.

His two children with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, were also present. Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner initially announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, only to take it back 40 days later. Brady ended the 2022 season with 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He announced his retirement “for good” precisely a year after the first. A report from ESPN’s Jenna Laine also said that Brady had filed retirement papers with the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have unbreakable bond

The friendship between Rob Gronkowski and Brady started when the tight end joined the New England Patriots in 2010 as a second-round draft pick. At the time, Brady had won three Super Bowls and one Most Valuable Player award.

They would win the championship together four years later, beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. They captured two more in New England before Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season.

Two years later, Brady asked Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That resulted in a Super Bowl LV victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, where “Gronk” caught two touchdown passes from Brady.

Those two catches are part of a record 15 touchdown passes, the most by a quarterback-catcher duo in NFL postseason history. They beat Brady’s childhood hero, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who had 12. Gronkowski has 620 receptions for 9,275 yards and 93 touchdowns from Brady.

The close relationship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski extended beyond the football field. They did a series of Tommy and Gronky videos and starred in a T-Mobile commercial banned from airing during Super Bowl LV.

