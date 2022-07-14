Rob Gronkowski comes clean on why he decided to make no mention of Patriots in retirement post

Rob Gronkowski has always been a bigger-than-life personality since stepping foot on the gridiron field. From his flamboyant touchdown celebrations to partying like there's no tomorrow, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end's every move has been well documented.

So when the four-time Super Bowl winner didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post, fans and analysts naturally took note. Many speculated that this showed just how bitter the relationship had gotten between Gronk and the Patriots franchise.

The tight end himself, though, was quick to dismiss this. Speaking to NESN.com, Gronkowski stated that things were being blown way out of proportion:

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion. I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.”

Gronkowski, of course, was referring to the time in 2019 when he first called time on his NFL career.

As we all know, he then returned for the 2020 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end had even later hilariously suggested that he retired to avoid being traded to the Detroit Lions.

In a recent interview, the former NFL star continued to state that he had no ill-will towards the Patriots. Moreover, he said that he had nothing but love for the franchise that drafted him way back in 2010:

“There’s no doubt I love New England. I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little.”

Gronkowski's Patriots career enough to cement him a place in NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame

Gronkowski went on to add another Super Bowl to his tally after joining the Buccaneers. However, he will undoubtedly be remembered by NFL fans for his incredible plays in the famous Patriot blue.

Amassing close to 8,000 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns, the tight end will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for the Boston-based franchise. Added to his tally of accomplishments with the Buccaneers, his resume certainly is worthy of the Hall of Fame.

His four All-Pro selections, four Super Bowl rings, numerous records, and a treasure trove full of unforgettable memories will go down in history.

