Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, have been together since 2015 and were involved in many charitable causes. The couple has taken on a new venture, a significant move in the relationship.

The former NFL great and the TV personality joined the website Voomerang. Their objective with the website is to change how over a million charities across America reach key new audiences.

This is done by joining participating famous personalities and their charities of choice with fun, give-back initiatives. Gronkowski told Forbes about him and Kostek getting involved together in business for the first time:

“We've done things together, charity events, going and representing ourselves, giving back to the community, but we've never done business together. And this is our first time doing business together."

He added,

"We thought it would make sense with Voomerang because we love to give to charities, and we love to give to the community."

Gronkowski concluded:

“Why not go in together and start a sweepstakes company that raises awareness for charities when we're already giving back all the time to these charities? So, it just makes sense for us. We're both glad to do it. And it's our first time going on a press tour together, and it's been a lot of fun.”

The first sweepstakes prize packages will benefit the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Peter Frates Family Foundation. It includes two all-inclusive luxury vacation packages priced at over $140K and two Chevrolet Corvettes.

Ironically, they met in 2013 at a charity event despite being with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski was an All-Pro tight end, and she was a cheerleader for the team.

Is Rob Gronkowski staging an NFL comeback this season?

Rob Gronkowski with Fox Sports at Super Bowl LVII

The four-time Super Bowl winner will likely not play another down in the NFL after 11 seasons. However, he was asked on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" which team's offense he would play for if still on the field this season.

Gronkowski showed love for his former team but mentioned New England's rival, the Dolphins:

“First off, I would love the New England Patriots offense. It’s my style of offense. And then, another crazy offense that you’re saying to this day that I would play in. I know that was a surprising answer. I believe it would be pretty cool to play for the Miami Dolphins on that offensive side of the ball.”

However, Gronkowski is fine doing charity work with his girlfriend and working at Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.