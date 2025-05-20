  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Rob Gronkowski gives reality check to Patriots under HC Mike Vrabel's leadership

Rob Gronkowski gives reality check to Patriots under HC Mike Vrabel's leadership

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 20, 2025 17:52 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots had the forth worst record in the NFL in 2024. However, there are now fans and analysts making the claim that the Patriots may challenge for the playoffs in 2025.

Ad

This offseason, the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, drastically improved the defensive and offensive lines, and signed an elite WR in Stefon Diggs. As a result, this has led fans and former players, including legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, to outline how he could see the Patriots becoming a top team in 2025.

The comments were made on the popular 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast on Tuesday.

"I'm going on record to say that they're making the playoffs this year as well... The Dolphins are going to 'Dolphin', they're going to look beautiful real quick out of the water and then they're going to sink back down. The Jets? They’re just too far away still. And then, the Bills, they're going to, you know, the Bills are good. They’re established. They're going to obviously be the dominant. But, I think the Patriots, they can sneak into the playoffs this year. I can see that." (01:53:31) Gronk said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will the New England Patriots make the playoffs in 2025?

We had Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool predict every New England Patriots game in 2025. Despite Gronkowski's belief that the Patriots would make the playoffs next season, the franchise only recorded two more wins than it did in 2024.

The Patriots had wins over the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, the franchise finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 6-11. Due to this, the Patriots did not qualify for the postseason in that simulation.

Ad

Elsewhere in the division, the Buffalo Bills finished with a record of 12-5, good enough for the AFC East championship and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The New York Jets finished in second place with a record of 10-7, good enough for a postseason spot as the No. 6 seed. Finally, the Dolphins finished third with a record of 8-9 and did not make the playoffs.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications