Rob Gronkowski injury update: Buccaneers TE likely to play vs. Patriots in Week 4

Rob Gronkowski had fans scared during Sunday afternoon's game between his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Early in the third quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end absorbed a jarring hit to the midsection from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Gronkowski held onto the football for a 6-yard reception despite taking the big hit on the open field.

After being tended to by trainers and the medical staff as he lay on the field in pain, Gronkowski was helped up and walked to the sideline on his own.

The Bucs went on to complete the drive and narrow the Rams' lead to 21-14.

Gronkowski returned the following series as Tampa Bay tried to mount a comeback that did not happen. The Rams won 34-24.

During the game, it was not clear what the extent of Gronk's injury was.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians said that the X-Rays for Gronkowski's ribs were negative for fractures.

Since he has no fractures in his ribs, Gronk will probably play in the next game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski season

It has been an eventful season for Gronk.

The tight end had 16 receptions for 184 yards and four TDs in three games.

Like Tom Brady, Gronkowski is rejuvenated and is posting some of the best stats of his 11-year career.

The TE is also giving one of a kind statements, like when he participated in the Monday Night Football with Eli & Peyton and said:

"My teammate Cam Brate just asked me the other day. He goes, 'Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film?' And I said, 'No, I don't. I just run by guys. If I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good.' So I don't watch film. I do watch film when the team is showing it. And every once in a while, I watch games, like right now."

"I do go up to Tom because I know Tom watches like I don't know, 40 hours of film a week, and go, 'Tom, who is covering me, and what type of coverages are they doing?"

Days later, he clarified the situation by saying:

"I watch so much film, my girlfriend throws s**t at me."

Being on the pitch or out of it, Gronkowski is a very important player to keep fans entertained with the NFL.

