Rob Gronkowski links Josh McDaniels with Bill Belichick's Patriots after HC's dismissal from Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels on Tuesday after eight games into the 2023 season. McDaniels was hired to a six-year contract prior to the 2022 season and finished with a 9-16 record in one-and-a-half seasons as the Raiders' head coach.

The move comes a day after the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. This was McDaniels' second tenure as a head coach, as he previously coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

Following his time with the Raiders, McDaniels now has a lousy 20-33 record as a head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former New England Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski, joined Kay Adams on the Up & Adams podcast to discuss McDaniels' future. Gronkowski believes McDaniels will return to Bill Belichick's New England as the team's offensive coordinator, and he believes Bill O'Brien will leave the organization at the end of the season.

"I feel like Bill O'Brien may be out of there after this year. So if that's the case, I think Josh McDaniels comes back as offensive coordinator in New England, that's for sure," Gronkowski said.

"And another thing I feel like he's stressed a little, when he was the offensive coordinator, you could tell he came back and ready to go always fired up, always happy, always ready to go," he added. "And just looking at his face now and seeing him as a head coach, he seems very stressed since he's been to the Raiders."

Expand Tweet

The Las Vegas Raiders made a bunch of changes following the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels during Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions

After firing head coach Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas Raiders named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. McDaniels wasn't the only one fired, as general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were also fired.

The Raiders also announced that they will bench Jimmy Garoppolo and that backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell will start this week vs. the New York Giants.

Expand Tweet

The Raiders, at 3-5, are tied for the last place in the AFC West division with the Denver Broncos. The last nine games for the Raiders come with a lot of uncertainties, but it seems as if they're making changes to head in a different direction for the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rob Gronkowski, Up & Adams, and H/T Sportskeeda