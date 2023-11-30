Rob Gronkowski lists every reason why he wants Derek Carr benched

Rob Gronkowski is another one on the list of Derek Carr's critics. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has been under fire for his recent performances due to struggling to justify the investment made in his free agency signing after he was released from the Las Vegas Raiders. And the calls questioning his starter spot have already begun.

On Wednesday, it was legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski saying that he wants to see a quarterback change in New Orleans during his appearance at the Up And Adams Show:

After watching Jameis (Winston), I think he should be starting the rest of the year. I love his personality, I love his energy... put him in. Put Jameis in. No more turnovers.

He added:

I saw Derek Carr play like an All-Pro against the Falcons, and then he throws the worst pass right to the defender, and it went pick-6. I was like "Why did he do that?". So, the consistency is not there with Carr, and that's a problem. You have to go away and look at the possibility of starting Jameis Winston just because of his inconsistency.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, a game where the Saints lost 24-15, Carr had some good throws, but he cost New Orleans the win with an interception in the red zone that was returned by Jessie Bates for a 92-yard touchdown.

Rob Gronkowski is set to go to the Hall of Fame

When Rob Gronkowski first retired, he had already decimated several NFL records, such as the most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (18). Gronk is a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

He was arguably the most dominant player on the field almost as his athleticism and his technique for both blocking and receiving made him almost unstoppable.

Rob Gronkowski then added another ring to his collection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coming back from retirement, before officially calling it a career in 2022.

Saints backup Jameis Winston had the only 30/30 season ever in the NFL

When you start 16 games and throw 30 interceptions, that has to be a record - and it also says a lot about your play style. That year, Jameis Winston threw the ball, on average, 40 times a game.

He was careless with the ball, and he was going for the difficult pass no matter what. He threw for 5,109 yards that season, the highest in the league, and 33 touchdowns are nothing to scoff at. It's just that, when you turn the ball over at such a high rate, your team is going to suffer a lot.