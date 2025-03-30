Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known on Quarterback S2 feat. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins

Rob Gronkowski has offered up his thoughts on the upcoming second season of the "Quarterback" docuseries coming to Netflix. Netflix officially announced that season two of the series will be coming to the streaming platform in July.

The quarterbacks featured in this season will be the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins.

Speaking on "Dudes on Dudes," the podcast he co-hosts with former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, Gronkowski shared his thoughts Friday on the upcoming season and what fans can expect from the three quarterbacks. Check it out below (at the 34:27 mark):

"You got the family household with KK Cousins, and then you got Jared Goff, who's in between, you know, he's what, 30 years old. So he just got married to a Sports Illustrated supermodel who Camille's great friends with. So, you know, how is he dealing with the married life while playing out on the football field? So you get to see the mid-veteran guy, and that's Jared Goff. Then you get to see the Young Buck, Joe Burrow, you know, just dominating the NFL.

"Mid-20s, just going out there. He's a single guy—I'm pretty sure he's single, I really don't know his personal life, but I'm just saying that just to put perspectives out there for these fans that are watching quarterbacks. So you get three different style quarterbacks, you know, all three different ages in their life. So that's cool to see, you know, you get to see how each of them gets to prepare."

The "Quarterback" docuseries is executive produced by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. In its first season in 2023, the program featured Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cousins, who was with the Minnesota Vikings at the time and veteran backup Marcus Mariota.

Patrick Mahomes gave raving review for season one of "Quarterback" series

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes, who was featured in the first season of the program, told The Kansas City Star back in 2023 that the docuseries did a great job of capturing the raw emotion of playing football at the quarterback position throughout the season.

“They did it the right way,” Mahomes said. “They saw the raw emotion of playing football. You saw what it was like to be a quarterback, but also to be husband and father and how to balance that time. You saw it from three different perspectives. I thought it was a great way to do that and I hope all you all enjoyed it.”

Season two of "Quarterback" is expected to be released on Netflix in July of 2025, with no official date announced yet as of this writing.

