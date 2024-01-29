Rob Gronkowski outlines why he believes there's truth to Travis Kelce's retirement rumors

As the 2023-2024 NFL season comes to a close with just the Super Bowl yet to be played, there have been rumors of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce possibly retiring at the end of the season.

At age 34, Kelce is playing in his 11th season and could retire for many reasons. Similarly, there has been lots of chatter around his brother Jason, who is rumored to be retiring this off-season.

Even former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks Kelce could retire if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Appearing on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Gronkowski outlined why he believes there is some truth to the Kelce retirement rumors.

"I mean, there's definitely a lot of rumors about it. And when there's rumors about it, I would say there's some truth to it. If Travis goes out and he gets a championship. I can see him retiring. They're doing great things off the field. They got that podcast together. I mean, it's the number one podcast in the sports world now. They do commercials, they got the whole family involved."

If Travis Kelce retired after this season, he would be arguably the greatest tight end of all-time

Travis Kelce during AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl, there is a chance Travis Kelce will retire from the NFL at the conclusion of the season.

Kelce is already a two-time Super Bowl champion and has a chance to win his third Super Bowl while going out on top.

If Kelce were to retire, he would retire as one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

Kelce has been named a Pro Bowler nine times and has been named to four First-Team All-Pros and three Second-Team All-Pros.

He also holds the record for most career postseason receptions, most seasons with 1,000+ yards by a tight end, games with 100+ receiving yards in the postseason, as well as many other records.

Kelce will have a spot in Canton in the near future as a member of the Hall of Fame.

