Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski doesn't even recognize the New England Patriots of present times. Gronk, who spent nine seasons in New England, spoke with Kay Adams on Wednesday on the 'Up and Adams' show.

Adams asked Gronkowski about the team's struggles and what, he feels, needs to be fixed. The former Patriots star replied that there are a lot of aspects of their game that need to be addressed.

He noted the inability to finish games as one of the Patriots' issues. He also noted how seeing the Patriots in the bottom of the AFC is very unusual.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're in last place with the worst record in the AFC. That's weird. They don't look like they're coached by coach Belichick at all. They just don't know how to seal the deal.

"For example, in the game last week versus the commanders, Juju Smith Schuster had the game ceiling drop, to lose the game versus commanders, they had another opportunity. But Juju dropped the ball. There's many situations like that where they can't close at all. That's the big problem, they cannot close the games."

Kay Adams asked Rob Gronkowski what the Patriots should do moving forward. He replied that it's hard to say but he feels the impending high draft pick could help for the future of the team. Gronk even went on to name USC quarterback Caleb Williams as a valuable option for the team.

Rob Gronkowski believes Josh McDaniels could reunite with Patriots

Josh McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last week. It was the former offensive coordinator's second attempt as head coach in his career. As soon as he was let go from the Raiders, rumors of a reunion in New England went rampant.

Bill Belichick is already rumored to be on the hot seat. Rob Gronkowski feels that another Patriots head coach may be on his way out. Gronk stated that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could find a head coaching job elsewhere. He also sees that leading to his former offensive coordinator, McDaniels, having an option to return.

“I feel like Billy O’Brien might be out of there after this year. So if that’s the case, I think Josh McDaniels comes back as offensive coordinator in New England. That’s for sure.… I feel like [O’Brien’s] going to take an opportunity. He’s kind of a head coach guy, you know? I feel like he’s going to take an opportunity somewhere."

The New England Patriots were anticipating O'Brien's arrival to settle down the offense. That hasn't happened, which could lead to Rob Gronkowski's theory of McDaniels' return.