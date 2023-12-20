Rob Gronkowski questions Kadarius Toney's dedication to Chiefs after lackluster performances

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had a rough season in 2023. With the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster this off-season and being in the Chiefs' system for a second year, many thought Toney would have a breakout. However, he's had the opposite of that.

In 13 games played this season, Toney has 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown along with 11 carries for 31 yards. He's also had a few costly plays for the Chiefs.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke about Toney with Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams, and questioned Toney's dedication to the Chiefs following his recent lackluster performance.

Gronk said:

"Kadarius Toney is an athletic freak, that guy can run routes like no other, he can return punts. But when you're making costly mistakes like that in and out from the beginning of the season to the middle of the season throughout your whole career. It's kind of like you just don't love the game of football."

"You're just out there because you're just so athletic that you are born with that type of athleticism. But you're not out there to be the best teammate or best football player that you can be because those mistakes that he's making should have been corrected after the first time," he added.

Kadarius Toney has had many costly mistakes this season

Kadarius Toney during the Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars

Like Rob Gronkowski said, Kadarius Toney has the skillset to be a good wide receiver. However, he has had many costly plays this season that have regressed the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the Chiefs season-opener versus the Detroit Lions, Toney had one catch for one yard and five drops. With the Chiefs leading 14-7 in the third quarter, he dropped a wide-open pass that slipped into Lions' safety Brian Branch's hands, who returned it for a touchdown. The Chiefs winded up losing 21-20.

A few weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills, Toney lined up offsides on what would have been one of the greatest plays of all time. Travis Kelce pitched him the ball for a touchdown after making a reception to give them the lead over the Bills with a little over a minute in the game. The Chiefs winded up losing to the Bills, 20-17 as a result of the play.

This past week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going off on the sideline after Toney dropped a pass.

Toney's time in KC may be coming to an end soon if he keeps on making costly mistakes, week after week.

