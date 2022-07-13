Rob Gronkowski reveals whether he'll unretire if Tom Brady asks him 

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history as well as one of the more captivating personalities from the sport. He decided to call it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL this offseason.

However, he has been asked - in case Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, his longtime teammate and friend, asks him to return, would he do so? Gronkowski said in an interview that he’d take the call from the three-time NFL MVP but wouldn’t return.

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted the clip where Gronk makes this statement.

“I would answer obviously. I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time, and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good, but I wouldn't go back to football, no.”

He was asked earlier also whether he would unretire to play this season. At that time too, he said that he’s done with the game of football and is jumping into the business world.

“But yeah, I'm done with football. Love the game, love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities that the game of football has given me and the relationships I've met.

"Obviously, here in New England for nine seasons, and down to Tampa for two. But no, done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place.”

Rob Gronkowski and His NFL Career

Rob Gronkowski at Super Bowl LIII

The tight end spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In the 2011 season, he led the league in touchdown receptions with 17.

Rob Gronkowski also had 90 receptions and 1,327 receiving yards, making his first of five Pro Bowls. He also made the first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career that season.

He was the AP Comeback Player of the Year in the 2014 season after missing the majority of the previous season due to injury. The tight end had 82 receptions, 1,124 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

In all, he had four seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving and five seasons of 10+ touchdown catches with the Patriots. While with New England, he accumulated 521 receptions, 7,861 yards receiving, and 79 touchdowns.

Gronkowski first retired after the conclusion of the 2018 season, missing the 2019 season entirely, only to come out and play the 2020 season with the Buccaneers. In his two seasons with Tampa Bay, he caught 100 passes, 1,425 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns. He also won his fourth Super Bowl in that 2020 season.

If we don’t see the 33-year-old ever step on the football field again, a case could be made that would see him wearing a gold jacket as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Gronkowski will go down as one of the best tight ends of all-time for sure. We’ll see if he stays retired this offseason.

