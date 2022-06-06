Rob Gronkowski returning to Buccaneers? Former NFL player shares latest update on TE's future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2022 NFL season with most of their key players in place. After Tom Brady decided to unretire and return to the team, the Buccaneers re-signed star receiver Chris Godwin and starting running back Leonard Fournette to ensure the offense remained intact.

Just about everyone is back in the fold except tight end and Tom Brady bestie Rob Gronkowski. The future Hall of Fame player is currently a free agent and many believe that he will decide to return once OTAs and minicamps are done with.

Former NFL player Tedy Bruschi was a guest on ESPN's Get Up, and he shared some of the same sentiments about Gronkowski likely returning once all of the minicamps are over and done with.

"Rob Gronkowski...Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans. Don't worry, he'll be there. It's just a matter of when. By game one, he will be there. Don't worry about mandatory minicamps. Don't worry about training camps. When you have the clout that Rob has and you have that sort of durability, you want him in the month that starts with a J... January, not July."

Gronkowski is no stranger to enjoying life off the football field, so it's no surprise to hear these thoughts from NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi. The tight end has been Tom Brady's teammate for 11 seasons, dating back to their days of playing under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

The two have an excellent rapport and if Brady wants his guy back for the 2022 season, he will most likely return, but just on his own timeframe.

Can the Buccaneers succeed in 2022 if Rob Gronkowski decides to retire?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Many fans and NFL pundits alike are under the impression that Rob Gronkowski may return after summer minicamps and OTAs.

But what if he decides to retire and bask in the South Florida sun? Will the Buccaneers be able to get to and win the Super Bowl without their future Hall of Fame tight end?

The team has many viable options on offense. Their starting receivers are Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are each Pro Bowl players. They also signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage to handle the underneath routes once occupied by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

Despite losing tight end O.J. Howard to the Buffalo Bills, they still have veteran Cameron Brate, who manned the position alone before the arrival of Gronk and Howard.

Last season, Brate filled in admirably when Gronkowski missed a significant portion of the season with a severe rib injury. Barete caught 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 33 in his eight-year career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will certainly miss Gronk if he elects to retire, but GM Jason Licht has placed enough pieces around Tom Brady for the team to still win the Super Bowl...even without their star quarterback's best friend.

