Rob Gronkowski once revealed one of Tom Brady’s biggest post-game secrets

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady have fond memories of playing as teammates.

Gronkowski and former teammate Julian Edelman appeared on the Rich Eisen Show last week. There, they were asked by comedian Bert Kreischer what secrets Brady has.

Gronk didn't hesitate to answer and put his former QB on the spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gronk: “I'll tell you a secret, the guy doesn't shower. He doesn't shower after games or after practice.”

Edelman stepped in and defended Brady.

Edelman: “If you had the rich kind of shower that he has at home, I wouldn't shower in the locker room either.”

Gronk: “He's got special water at his house as well, it just hits him and makes him glow."

Re-visiting Rob Gronkowski's successful NFL career

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady after Super Bowl LV

Off the field, Rob Gronkowski has one of the most unique personalities in NFL history. On the field, he was amongst the best tight ends of all time.

Gronkowski was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He soon impacted New England's offense, catching 10 touchdown passes as a rookie.

In his second season, he had 17 receiving touchdowns and 1,327 yards. He would have three more 1,000-plus yard seasons and two more seasons of scoring at least 10+ touchdowns.

Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl Champion (three with New England and one with Tampa Bay), four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He retired with over 10,000 total receiving yards and over 100 touchdowns scored.

Gronkowski was one of the most dominant TEs of his time and will soon be a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, The Rich Eisen Show, and H/T Sportskeeda.