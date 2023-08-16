Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the National Football League in 2022. Although he has been out of football for nearly two seasons, part of him apparently thinks about playing frequently.

While making his regular appearance on the "Up and Adams" morning show, he told Kay Adams about the thought. Then he backtracked and said that he knows that he can't make an NFL comeback.

Even calling himself 'washed up.' Adams then posed the question of which NFL coach could get him to unretire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kay Adams: Who's the coach that could get you out of retirement?

Gronk: Brian Daboll. I mean he can't get me out, but he has the best chance to get me out of retirement. With Waller, it would be pretty wild, I always believe that having two tight ends is the best. It makes the defense have the most difficult times. If you have two tight ends, I think that can make an offense unstoppable.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans may not have expected Gronk to say that Brian Daboll and the New York Giants would have the best chance.

While Adams thought it would have been the Buffalo Bills, it was the idea of playing with star tight end Darren Waller. It doesn't appear that NFL fans can expect Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement anytime soon.

Rob Gronkowski called Matthew Judon's situation 'silly'

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is currently in search of a new contract. Instead of holding out and not attending training camp, he arrived and did individual drills.

Rob Gronkowski spoke to former teammate Rob Ninkovich on the "Dan and Ninko Show." Both Gronk and Ninkovich said they didn't understand the idea of a 'hold in'.

“Matthew Judon holding out right now at training camp and not participating in drills is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever heard. That’s silly. I don’t know. Just go hold out. You don’t want to get fined, but you’re asking for more money, but you don’t want to get fined? Well, if you’re asking for more money, then be a boss and ask them to cancel the fines out when you get a new deal or something."

Just days after Gronk and Ninkovich's comments about Judon and a new possible contract, Judon and the Patriots came to terms on a new deal.

Expand Tweet

Whether the comments from two Patriots alumni conviced the organization to to work things out with one of their best players. Or, perhaps it was something else, either way Judon is there to stay.