Rob Gronkowski's agent refuses to rule out former Bucs' return to NFL despite decision to retire   

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old star, who last played in the Buccaneers' narrow 30-27 playoff loss against the Los Angeles Rams, was coy about returning for another season. He finally announced on social media today that he will be calling it quits on his spectacular career.

Gronkowski announced that he would be retiring from the NFL for a second time after doing so in 2019. Reports have emerged that it may not be permanent. NFL insider Albert Breer tweeted that the tight end's longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus believes his client could return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. The key factor would be if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called and insisted. Breer reported:

"Agent @DrewJRosenhaus, via text, on his client Rob Gronkowski's retirement: "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season." Adds that if @TomBrady reaches out in midseason, he could see where "Rob answers the call."

Can Tom Brady lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement for a second time?

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win

Gronkowski retired at the end of the 2019 season after winning his third Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots. Injuries plagued the former star in the lead-up to the 2019 season. However, he managed to power through them and help the Patriots win the Lombardi trophy for the sixth time in franchise history.

The tight end was seemingly enjoying retirement and even managed to land a gig as a studio analyst on FOX Sports. But after Brady swapped the Patriots for the Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement and asked New England to trade him to Tampa Bay. The franchise obliged and the tight end returned for his 10th season in the NFL.

Gronkowski started slow but soon picked up the pace and was his dominant self in the Buccaneers' receiving and blocking game. He caught two touchdown passes from Brady in Super Bowl 55 against the Kansas City Chiefs and helped the Buccaneers win 31-9.

Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, returned for his 11th season in the league. He finished the year with 55 catches, 802 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. As long as Brady continues to play, the possibility of the quarterback's favorite target returning for another season remains open.

