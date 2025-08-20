Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek, poses in white & blue swimsuit during her vacation in Italy

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is in vacation mode. The SI Swimsuit model posted pictures from a Lake Como outing on Instagram on Monday.She had a good time by the lakeside with friends while her beau was preparing for his upcoming season as an analyst.&quot;What’s your ideal morning ? Me : this 🇮🇹,&quot; Camille wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCamille Kostek shared the first picture of herself soaking in the sun on a yacht. She wore a white co-ord over a white-and-blue bikini. She also shared pictures of enjoying the outing on the yacht, along with a few snaps of the food and the location.Meanwhile, after retiring from the NFL in 2022, Rob Gronkowski has ventured into broadcasting and will be joining as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday for the new season. Before that, on Monday, he announced an extended partnership with USAA on Instagram.&quot;#USAAPartner Big news! 🏈 I’m still retired and still trying to join @USAA, but excited for the announcement that my teammates at USAA, an Official Salute to Service Partner of the @NFL, have renewed their partnership to continue bringing our military closer to the game they love! Building on 14 seasons, here’s to many more years of recognizing and honoring the military community and their families across the globe. #SaluteToService,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the new season nears its start, Gronkowski is gearing up for his new duties, while in the offseason, he spent time with his girlfriend.Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend shares glimpses of outing in Southampton with NFL starRob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared glimpses of her Southampton outing with her boyfriend on Instagram on July 16. She posted the recap of her summer outing with a sweet caption.&quot;sweet slow summer moments in the hamptons with my boys 🫶🏼🧺,&quot; Camille wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe SI Swimsuit model shared a selfie in the first snap of the post, followed by a video of her in a knitted hat by the seaside. In the fourth slide, she shared a shirtless picture of Rob Gronkowski and posted a video of the retired NFL star with his dog.Earlier in June, Gronkowski and Kostek collaborated for a '90s-inspired photoshoot for her La Porte collection. She caught attention with sponsored red swimwear for the shoot.