Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek flaunts multiple swimsuits during 90s inspired shoot for La Porte campaign

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's brand, La Porte Swim has introduced a new collection. Kostek shared her different looks from a 90s-inspired shoot on Instagram.

In one of the BTS snaps, she wore a red gingham swimsuit. The look is part of her High Summer 2025 collection, which features the 'Kylie Lettuce Edge Bottom' and 'Kendall Lettuce Edge Top' (2nd and 10th slide).

In another photoshoot, Camille paired signature swimwear with a matching scarf for a chic look. The third look was part of a broader rollout that included her Baywatch-inspired “Parker One-Piece."

It is a red high-hip suit that nods to Pamela Anderson’s CJ Parker. The shoot was modeled with boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski on a camcorder (3rd slide).

The SI Swimsuit model posed in 'Alex Knit Crop Tank and Isla Knit Skirt' (7th slide), 'Kelly Crop Top and Winnie Shirred Skirt' (8th slide) and 'Riley Polo' (6th slide).

Camille Kostek’s new fashion venture, La Porte x Camille Kostek, is a swimwear and resortwear collaboration.

She first shot to fame when she won Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever open casting call in 2018, landing her on the cover in 2019 alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan.

For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Kostek made her seventh consecutive appearance in the magazine.

Shot by Derek Kettela, the shoot featured her in everything from Norma Kamali swimsuits to Myra Swim pieces, styled with goggles, faux fur and icy backdrops.

Camille Kostek swoons over Rob Gronkowski turning model for her swimwear brand

While shooting for the new collection, La Porte X Camille Kostek, Camille Kostek gushed over Rob Gronkowski and their French Bulldog, Ralphie.

Posting a picture of the duo on Instagram, she wrote on Friday:

"I fell in love with two models on the set."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @CamilleKostek)

Gronkowski and Kostek met in 2013 at a Patriots charity event while Camille was a cheerleader and Gronk was already a star TE. They went public in 2015, shortly after Camille left the cheer squad.

The couple briefly split in 2017. Camille revealed it was a deeply emotional time, saying she felt “asexual” and disconnected from love. However, they reunited soon.

Her modeling career soared after she landed the SI Swimsuit cover in 2019 while Gronk retired from the NFL in 2019.

Gronk came out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Camille recently said, “If we were married sooner, it would’ve been over by now."

