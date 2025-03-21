Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek may not be in the spotlight as much these days, but they are still busy with their careers. Camille is shining as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, recently appearing on the 2025 cover with a stunning photoshoot in the Swiss Alps.

Meanwhile, Rob is working as a sports analyst for FOX. Even with their packed schedules, they make sure to enjoy some relaxing moments together.

Recently, Camille joined Rob’s family for a peaceful day on the water. She shared pictures on Instagram and gave NFL fans a look at their fun outing.

The boat trip included Rob’s older brother, Gordie Gronkowski Jr., a former baseball player, and Chris Gronkowski, a former NFL player who now runs a business. Chris' wife, Brittany, was also there with their two kids.

The family’s adorable dog, Ralphie, was part of the fun too.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek joins 4X Super Bowl champion's family for relaxing boat day (Source: Via IG/ @camillekostek)

Photos from the day showed Rob standing on the boat deck in a white sleeveless shirt, holding a drink while enjoying the view.

Another picture captured Gordie sitting with Chris’ child as they relaxed near a docked area. A beautiful shot from the back of the boat showed the water splashing behind them, with Ralphie in the foreground.

One of the sweetest moments was a picture of Chris and Brittany’s two children sitting inside the boat, one wearing blue and the other in pink.

Rob Gronkowski loves enjoying day-offs with his girlfriend Camille Kostek amid busy schedule

As a Fox Sports analyst, Rob Gronkowski travels a lot for work. His schedule is always full, but he makes sure to take breaks. When he has free time, Gronkowski likes to keep things simple.

"I get a workout in, I go for a run, I get to bring my dog for a walk, I get to hang out with my girlfriend, all that good stuff,” Rob Gronkowski explained in a January 2025 interview while speaking to Us Weekly.

Twelve years ago, in November 2013, Rob and Camille met at a charity event while helping pack turkey baskets for families. At that time, Rob was a young NFL player with the New England Patriots, and Camille was a Patriots cheerleader.

They had to keep their connection a secret because the team didn’t allow players to date cheerleaders.

In September 2015, after two years of keeping their relationship private, they finally shared it with the world.

To date, the couple is inseparable!

