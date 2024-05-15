Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek plans birthday surprise for former Patriots star

Rob Gronkowski turned 35 on Tuesday. Normally, that would have meant a massive poolside or beachside party possibly hosted by none other than the former New England Patriots tight end, but there was something else about to go on that precluded that.

His girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, had another gathering to attend, specifically the launch event of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's 60th Anniversary Legends Edition. So she left a bunch of balloons at the table of their residence before leaving, as shown in the Instagram story below:

"Just set up his birthday table before he wakes up and I before I run out the door for this press tour."

Camille Kostek celebrates Rob Gronkowski's birthday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, reflects on relationships and marriage prospects

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are one of the most popular couples in the NFL, having begun in 2015.

But what almost no one knows is that for a while, it vanished. Speaking with Page Six studio host Astra on Tuesday, the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl said:

"We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years.”

Despite the longevity of their relationship, the two have surprisingly yet to marry, with the question not being popped even once. When asked why, she said:

“I feel like this question gets asked to a lot of women who are in relationships for a long time, and a lot of people don’t get asked, ‘Are you happy? How’s your heart?’ Because that’s what’s most important.

“If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now. But we’ve been able to do our thing individually."

So when will that day happen? She gave no hints whatsoever but did say:

"It will be a surprise and a special day.”

Kostek was accompanied in the interview by fellow SI Swim models Brooks Nader (a cover girl in last year's issue) and Kamie Crawford.