Stever Harvey and Family Feud gave us a Rob Gronkowski moment that may have won Father's Day. He posted a clip of when the Gronkowski clan appeared on the show and the way his father introduced himself to the host. Instead of saying he is their father, he referred to himself as the "creator." It was an epic description worthy of the Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski revisited that clip and thanked his father, Gordy Gronkowski, for creating him and his siblings, and thereafter supporting them all the way. He thanked him for showing the way and being an example and took an opportunity to wish all the fathers out there a Happy Father's Day. He said,

"The CREATOR. The one and only @PapaGronk. Thank you Dad for creating us, supporting us, and showing us the way everyday. Leading by example by putting the work in everyday to accomplish the goals you want to achieve. Happy Father’s Day to Papa G and all the dads out there..."

Rob Gronkowski's attachment to his father and family

Rob Gronkowski's father has been instrumental in the success of his son all the way through bringing them up and then in the NFL. He detailed how he used his own experiences to raise the kids.

He pushed his children towards sports, but not football initially. As he said to Vanity Fair, he was more into coaching them hockey and baseball himself. However, each of his sons excelled physically, but no one more than Rob.

He got 65 scholarship offers from colleges to play football. Gordy Gronkowski held a hope that he would go to Syracuse, the same place where he played football. But the young Gronk chose the University of Arizona because it had the best pool parties. And the rest as they say, is history.

His plan was always to see his sons excel in sports and get a scholarship through college. But he always emphasized that studying is the first priority and that education was the most important thing.

It is safe to say that his plan worked. His eldest son, Gordie Jr., got a scholarship to Jacksonville University. Among his other sons Dan went to the University of Maryland, Chris and Rob both went to the University of Arizona, and Glenn studied to Kansas State.

Only In Boston @OnlyInBOS By capitalizing on their natural sibling competitiveness & creating a carefully monitored training regimen in their impressive home gym, Gordy Gronkowski helped each of his sons take charge of his own athletic destiny: goo.gl/iGTj3r By capitalizing on their natural sibling competitiveness & creating a carefully monitored training regimen in their impressive home gym, Gordy Gronkowski helped each of his sons take charge of his own athletic destiny: goo.gl/iGTj3r https://t.co/3QD7Z4DTTc

Among them Rob Gronkowski, of course, reached the uppermost echelons of football, winning Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the process, he established himself as one of the best tight ends of all time and doubtlessly did his dad proud.

