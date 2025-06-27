Rob Gronkowski snubs Travis Kelce to crown $76,400,000 star as best NFL TE “by far”

Rob Gronkowski has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which tight end sits atop the NFL hierarchy, naming George Kittle his clear pick for the league’s best at the position.

The retired star made his endorsement during an appearance on the YouTube show "Hot Ones Versus," where he was asked to rank today’s top performers.

Kittle, who signed a record-setting four-year contract extension valued at $76.4 million earlier this year, is coming off another productive campaign with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite team injuries throughout 2024, he surpassed 1,100 receiving yards for the fourth time in his career.

"All right, this is easy. I'm going to answer totally: George Kittle by far," Gronkowski said on Wednesday. "He was All-Pro last year. He had over 1,000 yards, he had over 10 touchdowns. He's the best in the game right now. So that's an easy number one,"

Gronkowski’s estimate of George Kittle’s touchdowns slightly overshot the official total. Kittle finished with eight. His performance still ranked among the most complete seasons by a tight end last year. The 31-year-old also racked up 522 yards after the catch, second only to Las Vegas rookie Brock Bowers among tight ends.

Rob Gronkowski shares his thoughts on others below George Kittle

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers before retiring, shared the rest of his rankings.

He placed Philadelphia Eagles veteran Dallas Goedert in second, citing his contributions to the Eagles’ recent Super Bowl title. Baltimore Ravens standout Mark Andrews came third, recognized for his reliability and franchise touchdown records. Rounding out the list was Buffalo Bills youngster Dalton Kincaid, praised for his potential early in his career.

"He just won a Super Bowl," Gronkowski said about Goedert's placement. "A lot of experience. He actually has the most reception touchdowns in franchise history for the Baltimore Ravens out of receivers and tight ends," Gronkowski added regarding Andrews.

Off the field, Kittle continues to invest in the tight end community through Tight End University, an annual summit he co-founded with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. This year’s event brought together more than 80 tight ends for film sessions, technique workshops, and position-specific drills in Nashville.

