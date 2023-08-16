Rob Gronkowski speaks about one record with Tom Brady that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can't break

One of, if not the, best QB-TE duos in NFL history is Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. From 2010-2022, they won four Super Bowls together and have combined for eight All-Pro selections and 15 Pro Bowls.

What might be the most impressive stat is that Gronkowski has caught 105 touchdown passes from Brady throughout his career.

On Up and Adams, host Kay Adams asked Rob Gronkowski if he thinks Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will break their record of 105 touchdown passes. Gronk doesn't think that they will:

"I don't think they'll catch up in that department. But you can kind of compare our touchdown ratio between Tom and I to kind of like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's like receptions and yardage, like their receptions, the amount of receptions that he has and the amount of yardage he has is kind of like the similar stat to my touchdowns."

"I mean, he had 100, what, 10 catches last year. My most, the most amount of catches I've ever had in a year was 90. So it's just pretty mindblowing, just amount of catches and yardage he has year in and year out."

Kelce and Mahomes are currently the best QB-TE duo in the NFL, and both could be two of the best players at their respective positions in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to pass Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's touchdown connection?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are 57 touchdowns away from surpassing the touchdown connection of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

It seems like a long shot that they will surpass the Brady-Gronk accomplishment. Kelce is 33 years old and is entering his 11th season in the NFL. While he's caught 32 touchdown passes in the last three seasons, he would have to keep that same pace for the next five years.

With age playing a factor, Kelce might not even be in the league in five years, and if he is, his production could slow down.

Not to say that there isn't a chance of Mahomes and Kelce surpassing Brady and Gronk in that category, it just doesn't seem very likely.

Who do you think is the better QB-TE duo between the four?

