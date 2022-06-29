Rob Gronkowski won't think twice before reuniting with Tom Brady at Buccaneers in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as of right now, will enter the 2022 NFL season without Rob Gronkowski. The former New England Patriots tight end retired just weeks ago, leaving the Buccaneers without one of their key weapons on offense.

Despite calling it quits, many, including NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, believe that we haven't seen the last of Gronkowski in the league. As we have previously seen with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, retirement is not always permanent.

On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Tannenbaum said the following about the All-Pro tight end committing to his retirement:

"No chance. When Tom Brady says come, he'll say what time and how high you need to jump. I don't think Tampa Bay ever thought he was gonna play 17 games anyway, so it's really more about quality not quantity at this point."

He continued:

"You know, consequential games coming down the stretch...third down red zone maybe 20 plays a game. Veterans don't want to go to training camp anyway, so he's in sunny tax free Florida with myself and enjoying the summer right now but there's a 100% chance he'll be a Buccaneer before the end of the season."

According to Tannenbaum, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Grownkowski once again catching passes from his best friend, Tom Brady.

Will Rob Gronkowski enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot?

Rob Gronkowski is a slam dunk Hall of Famer. If he stays true to his word and remains retired, he will be an eligible candidate in five years. If this scenario plays out this way, will he enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the very first try?

The tight end position is one that has been somewhat undervalued for quite some time in the NFL. Mike Ditka, who is often considered one of the players that modernized the position, was the first tight end to enter the Hall of Fame in 1988.

Gronkowski has accolades and championships not seen by many at tight end. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion to go along with four All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections. He led the league in touchdown receptions in 2011 and was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2014. He also holds several NFL records, including the most 100-yard games by a tight end (32) and the most total touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (18).

With a healthy combination of achievements and championships, it should not be a surprise to see Gronkowski strut into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. As to whether he will return to the field in 2022, we will just have to wait to find out.

