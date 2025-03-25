Rob Gronkowski urges Patriots to draft 6′5", 26-TD WR and help Drake Maye

Rob Gronkowski has some ideas on how the Patriots can help Drake Maye and shared them with Julian Edelman. The two offensive players, who were critical part of New England's dynasty, said that getting help for the quarterback should be the top priority.

Talking on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Edelman said that the first order of business should be protecting Drake Maye. He said that if the second-year quarterback finds some time in the pocket, he can learn how the run an offense. Once he has established his footing, the Patriots might think about giving him some receivers.

Rob Gronkowski, though, proposed a different course of action. He said that New England could trade back with a team like Dallas, and in return pick up two second-round picks. They can then use the first-rounder on a wide receiver before drafting two offensive linemen with their next selections.

Gronk had a specific player in mind and highlighted Tetairoa McMillan as someone who could add value to the team. The Arizona wide receiver is 6'5" and recorded 26 touchdown receptions during his three years in college. He was named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2024 and was a Consensus All-American. The former tight end noted,

"T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan], with the number 12 pick overall after we trade back, because then we'll have two second-round picks and we grab two offensive linemen in the second round. I think that's the way we should go."

Rob Gronkowski has high expectations from Patriots QB Drake Maye in 2025

Irrespective of whom the Patriots draft, Rob Gronkowski believes there is more to come from Drake Maye in the coming years. The tight end was impressed by how he handled himself during his rookie season despite taking over the starting position midway in a campaign that saw the head coach fired. He told Crissy Froyd of RG.org,

“I think Drake Maye was phenomenal this year. He exceeded expectations. There’s no doubt about that. Just the way he went in and how he handles himself. Just the energy, the aura that he has around him, he’s going to be a special player for quite some time. The way that he just carries himself as well.”

For him to reach his full potential, though, Gronk believes the second-year quarterback needs help and is willing to spend all three of his picks on offense in his mock draft for the Patriots.

