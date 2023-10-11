Rob Gronkowski wants Patriots to trade for Malik Willis and pull plug on Mac Jones experience

Mac Jones' NFL career has fallen off the rails after a stellar rookie year. The New England Patriots quarterback didn't play well last season and is off to an even worse start this year.

Although it was thought that Joe Judge and Matt Patricia's presence contributed to Jones' poor performances the previous season, little has changed under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Due to the New England Patriots' historic losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints over the past two weeks, he was benched twice. Bailey Zappe replaced him in those two games, and many were worried about his future with the franchise.

Recently, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski urged the franchise to trade for Malik to put pressure on Jones. Here's what he said on the Up and Adams Show:

"If you want to put some pressure on Mac and want to switch things up a little bit, they should trade for a quarterback and I'm not talking like a veteran quarterback. I'm talking about a quarterback that could possibly be their future like Malik Willis who's the backup for the Tennessee Titans right now."

"Coach Belichick loves speed. He loves a quarterback that can also run the ball. I always remember when he was facing an opponent like that. He always talked great about how they could run the ball and also throw the ball so Malik Willis could be a possibility that could get traded to the Patriots just to give them a spark just for something to happen."

Gronkowski is certainly right about putting the pressure on Mac Jones, but getting Malik Willis might not be the best solution. The Tennessee Titans quarterback hasn't looked great when he has played for the team, and under Bill Belichick, he could look even worse given how bad the Patriots' offense is.

Should the Patriots move on from Mac Jones?

Although Mac Jones hasn't played well at all for the Patriots, there isn't much he can do with how the team's roster is set up. They don't have any star players on the offense, and that has made life difficult for the quarterback.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has failed to make an impact while the offensive line hasn't allowed any time for Jones to make his throws or make the running game effective. In five games this season Jones has thrown for 1,008 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 74.2.

As a result, the Patriots should certainly ride with Mac Jones this season, and come up with a decision next year. If they get a top-five draft pick, the Patriots could certainly draft a quarterback, but they need more help on the offense as well.

