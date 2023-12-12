Rob Gronkowski warns Tom Brady of facing ridicule with NFL icon prepping for $375,000,000 career

Tom Brady has spent more time underground in 2023 than at any point since he was a teenager. However, that's going to be changing soon as the quarterback is on a countdown to 2024 when he begins his NFL announcing career with FOX on a $375 million deal.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady's former teammate, pressured his quarterback to show up ready for game day. Here's how he put it on the "Let's Go!" podcast:

“I'm gonna be watching you, I'm gonna be critiquing you. I'm gonna go on the postgame and I'm just gonna ridicule you a few times that I'm not sure if he's right, or if he's spot on.

"You're gonna have a lot of critics out there Tom, so you better be preparing.”

What else does Tom Brady have lined up for retirement?

Tom Brady at the 25th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been quite busy generating headlines for a retired player. Despite hanging up the helmet, the quarterback has retained a toe in the sports world.

Specifically, the quarterback has had a hand in ownership with the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham FC.

The Las Vegas Aces have won two consecutive WNBA championships, the second of which occurred on Tom Brady's watch. He attended a game in 2022, which sparked his interest in the purchase.

His relationship with Aces owner Mark Davis also seemingly created the path for Brady to become a partial owner of the Raiders. Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, attempted to sell Brady a chunk of the team for a steep discount.

However, the purchase deal has been stalled by other owners in the league, who need to agree with the deal. Specifically, Brady reportedly has been offered a 1.75 billion slice of the team for $175 million, per Pro Football Talk.

This would amount to Tom Brady essentially becoming a billionaire overnight and, should he turn around and sell the stake at market value, he'd make more than a billion, in theory.

Brady also owns part of a pickleball team as he and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters bought a chunk of an unnamed expansion team in 2022, per ESPN. The league hasn't implemented the expansion teams yet.

The quarterback also owns a team for E1, which is a bring-your-own-team race boat competition, as announced in July 2023.