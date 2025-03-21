Cam Ward's draft stock has risen considerably since the end of the regular season. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback helped himself massively during 2024, and after the turn of the year, solidified his position as the number one quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That doesn't mean that all teams are sold on him. The quarterback class of 2025 is not considered on the same level as the previous season, when Caleb Williams was a sure-fire prospect with the first overall pick.

Ward could be the first name called. However, the Tennessee Titans, who need a quarterback and hold the first pick, are not a certainty to pick the quarterback, illustrating how he's not a unanimous player.

NFL analyst Rob Rang, speaking on NFL on FOX's recent YouTube mock draft, shed some light on how teams see him:

[7:23] “Having had conversations with scouts on the road the last couple of days going to pro days, everybody said the Cam Ward was getting day three grades entering this past season. He's viewed as an absolute boom-or-bust type of prospect, and you use the word desperation, you describe the New York Giants."

"I don't feel that same sense of desperation with the Tennessee Titans. Maybe they should be feeling that. I think you can make a strong argument they should. But I also think that this is a team that has so many needs that perhaps a better play would be to trade down and acquire more selections.”

New York Giants could move up to first pick in order to select Cam Ward

The Giants are currently involved in Aaron Rodgers' sweepstakes, as the veteran quarterback ponders what his next move will be. The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently said that she believes that the Giants will pick a quarterback in the draft.

If they're not confident in Shedeur Sanders at #3, a move-up for Cam Ward would be an option. As mentioned by Rang, the Titans are a prime candidate for a trade-down due to the number of needs on the roster.

Moving down two spots would allow Tennessee to select a blue-chip player while still acquiring draft capital.

