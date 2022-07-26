“Time for us to put everything together” - Robbie Anderson claims team’s goal is to win the Super Bowl in 2022

Many thought Robbie Anderson was outspoken in his opposition of the Carolina Panthers acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade this offseason. But now that the deal for the former Cleveland Browns starter has been completed, the wide receiver maintains that the team has only one goal.

Anderson told the hosts of the I Am Athlete podcast that the Panthers were now focused solely on winning during the 2022 season:

"The goal is to win a Super Bowl. That's the goal. That's the mission, that's what we've been working for for the last two years, saying so I think everybody's to that point—it's our third year with our coach, well, it's time for us to put everything together."

In April, Anderson had responded "Nooooo" on Instagram (he later deleted the comment) to an NFL Network report that Carolina was a potential landing spot for Mayfield. Anderson later explained that his reaction was merely in defense of incumbent Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold:

"What I was doing, that was in defense of Sam, you know what I'm saying? Because I feel like, at the end of the day, me and Sam do have chemistry, but it's like I gotta start all over again, you know what I'm saying? It wasn't no disrespect to [Mayfield]. It was really in defense of who my quarterback is right now."

Robbie Anderson believes Sam Darnold's development was messed up by playing right away

If Robbie Anderson's explanation for his ambiguous response on the aforementioned Instagram post is to be believed, then it's clear that the wideout is concerned about how Sam Darnold has been brought along in the NFL.

Anderson shared his belief that Darnold's development was compromised by Todd Bowles and Adam Gase in New York when they started the USC product out of the gate:

"I will say this with Sam, though. I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league. Look at (Patrick Mahomes), look at Lamar (Jackson), they didn't play right away. I don't feel like Sam should've played right away."

Anderson continued and emphasized that Darnold was not "developed 100 percent correctly."

"I feel like his career got jumpstarted the wrong way. I feel, being in the building, the coaches, I was there, you know what I'm saying? It was all, it wasn't right. So, in his defense, I don't feel like he was developed 100 percent correctly."

It'll be on Matt Rhule to right the ship with Darnold in 2022; unless the head coach decides to start Mayfield, in which case Darnold might never recover.

