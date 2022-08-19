"Sickening" - Robert Griffin III appalled by NFL's 11-game suspension of Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson saga finally reached a conclusion on Thursday with the NFL and the player's representatives coming to an agreement. Watson will face a 11-game suspension along with a fine of $5 million.

Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension after he was found to have violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. This was met with public outcry and the league appealed the decision.

Since the 11-game settlement was reached, a number of fans and analysts have slammed the NFL's decision. Many feel that the league has failed in what has been one of the most high-profile cases in football history.

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is also in that camp. Griffin was appalled by the decision in this case, criticizing the NFL. He feels they have failed to show any progress in standing up for women. He released the following tweet:

"The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn't fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening."

Damning stuff from the former quarterback. He is not alone in his opinion of the situation. Thousands of fans have taken to social media to criticize the decision and the message it sends. There's a lot to process from the last 18 months and there may even be more to come yet.

Deshaun Watson's situation: past, present and future

Deshaun Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions by 24 women. Lawsuits and accusations piled up following the 2020 NFL season. The quarterback was looking for a trade away from the Houston Texans and with his legal problems increasing, sat out the 2021 season. The NFL began an investigation into his accusations in March 2021.

Two grand juries in Texas decided not to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal charges this offseason. They cited a lack of evidence. All the lawsuits against him were thus filed in civil court. The Cleveland Browns saw this as a green light and traded for the quarterback. They then gave him a five-year, fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract.

The NFL reviewed the situation over 16 months, with the league and the NFLPA appointing an independent adjudicator to oversee the decision. After reviewing the case, Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Watson a six-game suspension. She noted that his pattern of behavior was predatory and more egregious than any previously reviewed by the NFL.

After much outcry, the NFL appealed the decision and handed the case to Peter C. Harvey. Before he could reach a decision, the NFL and Watson's representatives agreed to a settlement of 11 games and a $5 million fine.

Following the revised 11-game suspension, Watson doubled down on his innocence. He said that he had to do what's best for himself, which was met with further digsust by fans. The quarterback has settled 23 of his 24 civil lawsuits and the matter appears almost over.

The league announced that Watson's $5 million fine be added to a fund. This will be combined with donations of $1 million each from the NFL and the Cleveland Browns. The money will be used to support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault.

Deshaun Watson now knows he will return to the NFL in Week 12 against his former franchise, the Houston Texans. Unless more women come forward and make accusations against the quarterback, it appears the situation is coming to a close.

